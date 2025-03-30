Spartans Offer Explosive Running Back, Sets Official Visit
Michigan State has been hard at work with spring ball taking place, while also scheduling official visits over the coming months. It hasn't slowed the staff down as all as they continue their search for the best prospects for the program. The Spartans believe they have found another fit for the program and scheme in East Lansing.
On Wednesday, New Boston Texas running back Ashton Rowden announced on social media that he received an offer from Michigan State. Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha appears to be building a strong relationship with Rowden, resulting in the offer.
Rowden will now visit Kansas State on May 29 and Texas Tech on June 13 and wrap up his visits with a trip to East Lansing on June 20. While nothing is certain, sometimes getting to go last on the visit list can be a good thing.
The fact that Rowden immediately set a visit and was eager to get to campus shows the level of mutual interest. The Spartans have set themselves up to be right in the thick of it to the end in the recruitment of the Lone Star State running back.
Rowden is a true three-down back who can grab tough yardage between the tackles or get outside and show off his track speed by turning on the jets. Per MileSplit, Rowden ran an 11.28 100M as a sophomore in spring 2024.
The 2026 class has been headlined by offense so far, acquiring two tight ends, an offensive lineman and a quarterback. There has been no shortage of offers made and visits scheduled; now, it's just about the execution.
The groundwork has been laid for this program, the culture is being cultivated and the facilities have been receiving plenty of facelifts. Jonathan Smith has been hard at work to bring his vision to life in East Lansing. While Michigan State can't offer the top dollars on the NIL market, MSU is still making itself attractive.
Coach Bhonapha has started to turn a corner and make his name known on the recruiting trail. He has been a big piece in the development of the running backs so far and will be a big asset for the Spartans going forward.
Make sure to read all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and be part of our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.