Breaking Down the 2026 Michigan State Recruiting Class So Far
The Michigan State 2026 recruiting class has received four total commits so far in this cycle. Analyzing what we know, it seems that these guys fit into the culture that Coach Jonathan Smith is building and has legitimate talent on the field as well.
Eli Bickel, North Branch (MI)
Eli Bickel is the latest commit of this 2026 and is a testament to Smith's commitment to making the offensive line unit strong again. His relationship with offensive line coach Jim Michalczik was crucial in securing his commitment. Bickel seems to be a perfect fit for what the Spartans are building.
Bickel is a fairly agile offensive lineman with the ability to execute a variety of blocks in the run game. He doesn't get defeated by speedy pass rushers as he has the ability to move laterally as well as any offensive lineman. He's not from a powerhouse pipeline school, demonstrating that the Spartans are committed to uncovering hidden gems within the state to help build the program.
Kayd Coffman, East Kentwood (MI)
Now playing under legendary high school football coach Tyrone Spencer, Kayd Coffman is getting great coaching, which has shown in his development. His processing of the game is faster than a lot of high school quarterbacks, his decision making has improved, and his ability to manipulate the pocket continues to impress.
The importance of this commitment is two-fold. It once again demonstrates the Spartans doing some deep digging to find guys that fit their mold rather than looking for stars on a recruiting site. The other aspect is the commitment that Coffman has to helping recruit more players to Michigan State and growing relationships with prospects. This could be a big deal down the stretch when guys are making their decisions.
Eddie Whiting, Jefferson (ND)
At 6-foot-6, Eddie Whiting is a big-framed tight end that's ready made to play big-time college football. His connection with Smith and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak put the Spartans in the driver's seat early, and they never looked back.
Whiting has some great versatility as he can line up in line and play the traditional role of a tight end, blocking and running crossers and seam routes, or he can line up outside of the hashes and run a number of difficult routes to create mismatches. Michigan State has always been at its best with a guy like Whiting, so this is a big-time get for the Spartans.
Joey Caudill, Lexington (OH)
As the first commitment of the 2026 class, Joey Caudill started off the class with a bang. While Caudill plays quarterback currently, the Spartans fell in love with his versatility, physicality and advanced football IQ.
Guys like Travis Kelce, Logan Thomas, Zach Miller and others have made the switch from quarterback to tight end, so this can absolutely work in the favor of the Spartans. Michigan State will be looking to utilize his versatility and athleticism to create matchup nightmares for defenses across the Big Ten.
