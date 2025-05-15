Spartans Looking to Flip '26 Three-Star Safety
Michigan State's attempt to gain more ground in Midwest recruiting could strengthen with a potential commitment from a promising prospect from Ohio.
Class of 2026 three-star safety Brayden Thomas is currently committed to Iowa State but is still considering his options. He was offered by Michigan State this week and announced on social media on Thursday that he has an official visit to East Lansing set for the weekend of May 30.
247Sports has Thomas' interest in the Spartans listed as "warm."
The Lakewood, Ohio native is ranked the No. 30 class of 2026 prospect in Ohio and the No. 68 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Thomas does have an official visit to Iowa State set for June 6, so it could be a while until any decision is made.
The prospect is being recruited by Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams and safeties coach James Adams.
James was brought on staff this offseason after spending the last three seasons as Wake Forest's safeties coach, where he also served as the program's associate head coach last season.
James and Blue have been able to land several defensive backs from the transfer portal this offseason, which could eventually translate to recruiting from the high school ranks. A commitment from Thomas could be a significant spark to that endeavor.
Michigan State has just four scholarship commits from the class of 2026, all of whom are on the offensive side of the ball, and hasn't had one since February. It hasn't been a great spring for the Spartans as far as recruiting goes, but as they continue to host official visits and get prospects on campus, their luck could start to turn in what is the most crucial recruiting period of the offseason.
Thomas committed to Iowa State back in February. He doesn't have many offers from other high-level schools, so as of right now, Michigan State doesn't have a whole lot of competition, which helps its chances a lot, considering it has lost out to higher-quality programs after being in the running for some standout recruits.
This seems like an opportunity where Michigan State needs to seal the deal.
