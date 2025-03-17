In-State Linebacker Set to Visit MSU
Brody Sink, a class of 2026 linebacker from Pontiac Notre Dame Prep announced on social media on Sunday that he will be taking a visit to Michigan State on Tuesday.
Sink is a 6-foot-4 edge rusher and linebacker who has been a stalwart of the Notre Dame Prep defense since he was a young underclassman. His stock has been on the rise recently as he has started to rack up some MAC offers in recent months.
Michigan State has not yet offered the rising defender.
Sink has played a ton of football under legendary high school football coach Pat Fox and was a prime piece to a state championship team in 2024. Sink is a lanky 6-foot-4 who is technically sound and has the frame to pack on a ton of weight and become an extremely versatile athlete who could play on the edge or play more of an off-ball linebacker role.
His film shows just how versatile of a player he can be. Sink has a realistic shot to play in any of the three levels of defense. He can cover and defend the pass in space, he could pack on a few pounds to play linebacker or go all out and play that force edge player. Coach Jonathan Smith could have his pick if he wants it.
While Sink has really seen the majority of his recruitment come from MAC schools, there's something to be said about the Spartans doing their homework on a local prospect who shows signs of having untapped potential.
The Spartan staff has put an emphasis on finding and recruiting uncovered gems that have the potential to boom at the next level. Likewise, they have also put a ton of effort into keeping the talented recruits Michigan tends to churn out at home. Michigan State football has always been at its best with home grown players that have been developed and molded.
A number of players sounded off at their Pro Day about the program getting on the right track and the kind of foundation being laid within the program.
It will be interesting to see if there is mutual interest after Sink visits East Lansing. It could be a true testament to the staffs evaluation process and show some insight on where this 2026 class may be heading.
