MSU Getting in with Monster 2026 EDGE
Michigan State offered 2026 edge rusher Carmelow Reed in late February.
Reed, from Rich Central out of Illinois, sports an impressive frame at 6-foot-7, 250 pounds. He has been getting more attention as of late, a riser, no doubt, with 13 offers and counting. He received each of those offers in February alone.
Along with the Spartans are Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Minnesota and others vying for his talents. Wisconsin is the only program so far to lock in an official visit, set for the weekend of June 6.
Jonathan Smith and his staff will likely turn up the heat, however, and look to become another official visit destination. Reed is a tools-y player, and he might have the ability to play at any spot on the defensive line for Legi Suiaunoa.
While a true defensive end is probably in store for Reed at the college level, depending on the defensive front of his school of choice, he could very well end up as a standup rush end for Michigan State's Chad Wilt.
Whether he would end up there or not would hinge upon his athleticism and ability to back off into coverage. Wilt has pressed the 2026 class hard for the standup rush end position when most of 2024 was focused on getting his fix in the transfer portal.
The measurables for the spot create a bit of a contradictory paradigm -- the standup rush end is usually an oversized linebacker, though smaller than a true defensive end. The athleticism follows that prototype; length is preferred over a heavy physique.
The ability to take on a tight end or offensive tackle is required. Dropping back into coverage? Also a must.
"It goes back to ... the jobs that they're going to be asked are very different," Wilt told reporters last spring. "And some of those jobs you can't do from a three-point stance -- or, I shouldn't say can't -- extremely difficult to do from a three-point stance.
"So now we can do that from a two-point, and you don't know offensively that, 'Okay, hey, we're gonna be in our pressure package or we're gonna be in our base package here -- base calls.'
"So I think just allow those guys the freedom and flexibility, but then it also gives us, I think, another set of eyes that can see, right? Instead of having four guys down -- and those guys, once they put their hand in the stance, you can see a whole lot.
"And then, those guys for the rush ends, it that allows them to take a little bit of stress and pressure off the backers. 'Hey, what's the backfield set that they're in? Where are the tight ends' alignment? What are the details of the tight ends' alignment? Hey, the back moved, the back flipped sides.'
"Now, our rush ends can make some of those calls, and now, the backers don't have to."
The "response" to modern offenses is a position of need in Joe Rossi's defense. Don't be surprised if the Spartans make a strong push for Reed.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.