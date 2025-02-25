MSU to Host Another Prospect From Key In-State Pipeline
One of the biggest revelations from Michigan State's 2025 recruiting haul was the connection between the green and white and Orchard Lake St. Mary's prep.
The Spartans were able to land five prospects from the football powerhouse just outside of Detroit -- linebacker DJ White, tight end Jayden Savoury, athlete Bryson Williams, offensive lineman Antonio Johnson and running back Darrin Jones.
In the 2026 class Kareem Pruitt has been a player worth watching, but now an edge rusher has been thrown into the mix: Ryan Harrington.
At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Harrington has the right measurables to get the attention of a handful of Division I programs like Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Toledo, Western Michigan and UMass.
Harrington has gotten the attention of Michigan State, and per a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he will be visiting East Lansing on March 22 for a spring practice unofficial. It will serve as an opportunity for the Spartans to reel him in for a potential official visit, which could make it a done deal.
It is likely that the Spartans project Harrington, with the added weight from a college workout program, as a standup edge rusher for rush ends coach Chad Wilt. Wilt described the position as an answer to modern offenses.
"We can take those guys that we have in our package -- I mean, there's a lot of things we can do with those guys," he told reporters last spring. "And our check systems -- 'How do we want to play this formation? How do we want to play this set? How do we want to play open pictures? How do we play empty pictures?' We have variety within the scheme and system and they're standing up, it becomes a little bit easier to get in and out of things."
With a player like Harrington, there is a multitude of routes the Spartans can take; they can likely snag him as a preferred walk-on, like they did his teammate Jones, or pick him up on signing day as a regular signing.
The early signing period could be on the table, too, depending on the Spartans' pitch and how well they do, as opposed to the Mid-American conferences that are recruiting Harrington heavily.
