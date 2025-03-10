MSU Set to Host CB on Official Visit
Michigan State has been on a tear when it comes to setting up crucial official visits with the 2026 recruiting class.
The latest is Fishers, Indiana native Carson Eloms, a cornerback for Fishers High School. Eloms is a 6-foot, 175-pound three-star recruit and the No. 63 cornerback in the class, per 247Sports, and the No. 7-ranked football player in the Hoosier state's 2026 cycle.
Eloms made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter; he will be visiting the weekend of June 22.
Michigan State offered Eloms back in February, and his recruitment has blown up since his junior seasons finished; this is typical, as the tape has likely circulated and programs are more certain about what he has to offer on the field.
He is a physical player with good length for his frame. There is a good chance he becomes a riser through the 2026 cornerback rankings with a strong senior season; his current spot at No. 63 is very encouraging, considering Spartans 2025 targets like Ayden West and eventual decommit LaRue Zamorano III were of similar hype and exploded late.
Eloms has 14 offers from programs like Wisconsin, Purdue, Missouri and Vanderbilt, along with others. He has an official visit set with the in-state Big Ten rival Boilermakers, and 247Sports currently favors them among the schools he is most interested in.
The Spartans will likely have him up for a spring practice visit, too, and that could bode well for their chances. More time for cornerbacks coach Blue Adams, who has garnered respect from recruits for his straight-forward nature and transparency, to make a difference.
The official visit will be the key. It is right before the summer dead period, and it gives the Spartans plenty of time to work on Eloms.
The Spartans were excellent when it came to official visits during Jonathan Smith's first recruiting cycle, able to make strides with West on short notice for a comeback commitment, for example.
Another competitor to keep an eye on is Missouri; Eloms visited for Junior Day, and the Tigers made a good impression on him. There is a very good chance they land among his top schools.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.