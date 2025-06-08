MSU Can Spark Recruiting By Landing Top EDGE
The Michigan State Spartans have begun to build momentum on the recruiting trail, but there is still a lot of work to be done.
According to 247sports.com, MSU’s 2026 class ranks 49th in the nation with seven commits. That is a fine start, but many fans want to see a class that falls somewhere between 25th and 30th in Jonathan Smith’s second year in East Lansing.
The Spartans have only one composite four-star commitment: quarterback Kayd Coffman. He is a high-rising prospect, which means it is only a matter of time before big schools begin recruiting him.
Holding onto Coffman and getting him enrolled is one way MSU fans can get excited about recruiting again.
MSU can also give its recruiting a serious spark by landing four-star edge rusher Carter Gooden. The Massachusetts product is ranked as the No. 69 overall player in the 2026 class.
Gooden visited East Lansing earlier this week. Getting a recruit to visit campus is a sign that they are interested in being a part of the team.
Gooden is 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds. There have been some questions about what position he will play at the next level, whether that be on the edge or on the interior.
It may be best for Gooden to play off the edge, as finding quality defensive ends can be difficult. Gooden would be the crown jewel of Smith’s 2026 class and would be the best player he has landed since becoming head coach.
While there is still a long way to go for Smith and the Spartans on the recruiting trail, landing Gooden would be a good start to establishing positive recruiting momentum.
By adding Gooden, MSU’s 2026 class would bump up from a 113.08 overall grade to 130.46, vaulting them past Northwestern for the 15th-best class in the Big Ten. Like we said, a long way to go.
Many schools are pursuing Gooden, including North Carolina, Arizona State, and Penn State. Those will be tough schools for MSU to compete with for Gooden’s services, but a head-to-head win would do wonders for the Spartans’ outlook.
With a new athletic director who wants to prioritize football, MSU could be on the come up on the recruiting trail. Landing Gooden could be the first spark.
