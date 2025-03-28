Four-Star Defensive End Sets Official Visit to Michigan State
Coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of the Michigan State staff has been extremely busy. Between spring football and scheduling visits, it has been a busy time for the program. They've set up their next big-time visit.
On Wednesday, four-star class of 2026 Massachusetts edge rusher Carter Gooden announced on social media that he will be coming to East Lansing for an official visit on June 2.
Along with the visit to Michigan State, Gooden will also be visiting Rutgers on May 30, Penn State on June 6 and Syracuse on June 13 before wrapping up his tour with Boston College on June 20.
Gooden is the No. 1 player in the state of Massachusetts, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and is the No. 30 EDGE in the class of 2026. The Spartans have been invested in the recruitment of Gooden for quite some time, resulting in an offer back in October of 2024.
Roger Silva of Prep Redzone said the following in a scouting report on Gooden.
"[Gooden] is an exceptional talent emerging from Tabor Academy, showcasing an impressive blend of size, speed, and technique that sets him apart on the field! At 6’5” and 255 pounds, he combines excellent physical attributes with elite skills and a competitive spirit that makes him a standout player. undoubtedly a rising star in the landscape of high school football!
"His combination of athleticism, techniques, and sheer will on the field not only makes him an exciting prospect but also an asset for any college program lucky enough to recruit him. As he continues to develop, the sky is the limit for this talented athlete"
There's no doubt that the talent and skill would fight right in with what defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is looking for. This kind of addition would be a monumental get for the 2026 class, who currently sits at four total commitments.
Coach Smith and the staff have left no stone unturned when it comes to scouring the country for talent. Creating new connections and building relationships from scratch has been high on the priority list for the coaching staff, and they seem to be accomplishing just that.
