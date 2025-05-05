Spartans Extend Offer to In-State 2027 WR
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to recruit Belleville High School just as their bitter rival had done one season ago, as they extended an offer to in-state 2027 wide receiver Charles Britton III out of Belleville. This is a recruit with tremendous projectability and upside in the next few years.
Britton announced the offer on social media last month.
Britton is entering his junior season at Belleville, a school that won back-to-back Michigan High School state championships in 2021-22. Britton was not on those teams but has constantly been surrounded by elite talent such as Michigan Wolverines five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.
In his sophomore season in 2024, Britton balled out, helping the Tigers to a 10-2 record, but losing in the Regional Final to Detroit Catholic Central. In 11 games last year, Britton recorded 39 receptions for 809 receiving yards and three touchdowns, per MaxPreps.
Britton was a deep ball threat all season long for Underwood and is likely going to transition that highlight of his game to the collegiate level. Despite being a zero-star recruit, there is a ton of talent and potential in a guy like Britton.
At 5-11, 165 pounds, Britton may be a tad bit undersized at the moment but has two full years of high school ball left to grow to a Division-I talent.
Britton has already brought in 17 total offers, with several elite programs throwing their hats in the ring. Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Missouri are among some of the top teams, but the Michigan Wolverines likely have a strong upper hand, considering they already have Britton's former teammate.
The Wolverines already pulled in Belleville's 2025 four-star safety Elijah Dotson, partially due to the fact that Underwood made a huge splash committing to Michigan. Belleville has quickly turned into a feeder for the Wolverines, and Michigan State has to do its best to combat that issue for them.
Many schools are scheduling visits for Britton to get on campus to make their pitch, and the Spartans will need a higher sense of urgency to do the same. It has been long enough that Michigan State has lost big-time recruits to other programs and must find a way to right the ship in the coming years.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.