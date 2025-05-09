Spartans Offer 2027 Three-Star EDGE
The Michigan State Spartans continue to heavily recruit the top pass rushing prospects in the country as they extended an offer to 2027 three-star edge rusher Chaz Gray.
He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter. The New Jersey native is gaining major interest from elite programs.
Gray is entering his third year at St. Joseph Regional High School, coming off a strong varsity debut season in his sophomore year. He earned 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass defense in eight games. He has tremendous upside and a very high level of project-ability.
Gray is ranked the No. 9 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class and the 37th overall edge rusher in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He has garnered some elite offers, already having seven to his name through the recruiting process so far.
The Spartans are competing alongside North Carolina, South Carolina, Boston College, Duke, Washington and UMass for Gray's commitment and many more offers are likely to pour in over the next year. It will be a while before Gray announces his destination with two years of high school left.
Gray was primarily recruited by Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who is familiar with Gray due to a prior relationship that he has with his older brother.
Rossi was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Rutgers from 2014 to 2015, back when Gray's older brother, K.J., was a defensive back with the Scarlet Knights. Rossi was keen on recruiting Gray, and the relationship with his brother may have played a role in the increased interest.
Michigan State is in need of an elevated pass rush for the future, and being able to gain a guy like Gray is a great starting point to return to the defensive powerhouse that this program once was. This offseason's recruiting has been largely based on that aspect, offering yet another pass rusher.
Gray will more than likely be scheduling an official visit to campus sometime within the next calendar year. If it happens, Michigan State will need to capitalize and make a strong impression.
