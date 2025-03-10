MSU in a Great Spot to Land Florida Safety
Michigan State and Florida defensive back Devonte Anderson have developed a close relationship on the recruiting trail.
The Spartans are among five teams that will get to host Anderson on an official visit; the weekend of June 6 will be their time to shine. Others in competition for Michigan State are Louisville (May 30), Central Florida (June 2), Auburn (June 13), and Cincinnati (June 20).
The prospect announced the official visits on social media on Thursday.
Official visits are where programs close the deal and get a commitment. The chances already look favorable when a prospect decides to visit; they only get so much time to go on officials, and usually, it is the top three to five schools that will get one.
Heavily conflicted -- or heavily recruited -- prospects might be able to fit more in. The behind-the-scenes look and the red carpet treatment are the best chance for a school to make an impression, and one strong enough to seal the deal.
The Spartans were relatively exceptional hosting official visits during the first cycle under Jonathan Smith and his staff. They were able to make big gains and late comebacks with top targets such as Ayden West, Justin Bell, and Derrick Simmons, to name a few.
West, for example, had just three weeks to be wooed into a Green and White commitment. Bell was a similar turnaround in that regard.
Anderson is a winnable recruit. As he told The Detroit News' Allen Trieu in early February, moving north from Florida isn't an issue.
“I’m not too worried about playing up north in the cold at all because I look at it as if you want to go to the league and get drafted by a team, are you not going to that team because of the weather?" Anderson said.
Anderson has shown a strong interest in Michigan State, too, and his connection with the coaching staff, namely secondary coach Blue Adams, certainly helps.
“I love how the coaches stay on top of you through the recruiting process and build a great relationship with the players they really want,” Anderson said. “And also their personalities. They are some real people.”
The Spartans are in a very good spot with Anderson. Now, they have to close the deal on the visit.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
