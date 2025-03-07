EXCLUSIVE: Rising DB Reveals Ties to 2025 Signee, Staff
2026 safety Kaii Connelley, a standout from Washington, D.C.'s St. Johns, is interested in Michigan State. The Spartans will be hosting him for spring ball on April 19.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back has a strong connection with new safeties coach James Adams, and it stems from the coach's days at Wake Forest; he recruited Connelley while he was there, too.
For Connelley, it's not just the connection with Adams. He said he knows plenty of Spartans on the roster already, especially cornerback Aydan West, a 2025 signee from Quince Orchard in Maryland who is on campus as an early enrollee.
"[He's] a friend of mine and kind of put me onto that coaching staff, so I appreciate him," Connelley said.
Connelley said he didn't really get to know West until his sophomore year, but the friendship grew from social media. It especially grew through Michigan State.
"He heard that I was like, you know, getting a lot of interest and stuff -- he committed to Michigan State, and pretty much, I told him the coach from Wake Forest, Adams, he just came and went up there, and he was like yeah, he got to meet him and he's a great coach, and he was recruiting [West] too [for Wake Forest]," Connelley said.
"It showed that Adams, Michigan State actually show big love for DMV football, so I really appreciate that. I will say that as days go on, like every day, I would say that Aydan West, he's a person that I want to be around and play with at Michigan State.
"So, looking forward to it, honestly."
Connelley was originally a wide receiver before he made the transition to safety. That experience gives him heightened ball skills that should translate well at the next level. His ability in coverage is strong.
"For me, when I see the ball in the air, I'll just go get it," Connelley said. "I just think receiver, nobody else will get the ball but me, so that's how I see my mindset. When I see somebody in the hole, see somebody running the ball, I just know that they getting rocked."
With length, explosive athleticism, instincts and ball skills, Connelley is sure to be a rising name in the 2026 class. So far in March, he has already received Division I offers from solid programs like Pitt and Boston College already, among others.
