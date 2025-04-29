Spartans to Host 2026 Three-Star DL
The Michigan State Spartans have set their sights on 2026 three-star defensive lineman Djidjou Bah, who announced on social media on Monday that he will be in East Lansing for an official visit set for Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1.
Bah hails from Germantown, Tennessee and is being recruited by several Big Ten contenders.
Bah is a three-star recruit, ranked 54th in the state and 127th in the nation at his position, per 247Sports. He has received a total of 21 offers throughout his recruitment and is being targeted by multiple Big Ten teams.
247Sports has Bah's interest in the Spartans listed as "warm," along with Indiana and Iowa. He has scheduled visits with both the Hoosiers and Hawkeyes for dates in June, likely to take some time to make a decision.
From the highlight tape that Bah released, it is easy to see how physical and dominant he can be. A bull rush of downhill momentum heading towards the quarterback, while having the agility to side-step an offensive tackle and get to the football. There is a lot of potential in the Tennessee native.
The three-star prospect is entering his senior season of high school ball, standing 6-3, 253 pounds. The Spartans offered Bah back in early April and will bring him to East Lansing to experience the campus. A late May, early June visit is the perfect time to show how beautiful MSU's campus is.
To this point, no defensive lineman in the 2026 class has committed to Michigan State. Although there are 31 other offers in that position group, with Bah being one of four potential commits that are showing extreme interest in the program. He is the highest graded among those four recruits.
The Spartans were the third-worst team at getting to the quarterback last year, with a measly 19 sacks in 12 games. If they are to become the pass-rushing powerhouse that they once were, adding a player like Bah is the key to finding the right direction. This team needs an added boost in pass rush.
There is a lot of work to do in future seasons for this Michigan State team to compete amongst the top of the Big Ten again. Going after players like this is exactly the recipe to returning to greatness. Hopefully Bah's visit goes well and the Spartans can look towards signing him for 2026.
