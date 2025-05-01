Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star OT, One of Nevada's Top Prospects
The Michigan State Spartans are continuing to heavily recruit on both sides of the line, this time extending an offer to 2026 three-star offensive tackle Dominic Harris, a highly touted prospect with the ability to come in and start right away.
Harris announced the offer via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.
Harris is a Las Vegas native heading into his senior season at Ed W Clark High School. He is the 2026 No. 2 overall prospect in the state and 50th at his position, per 247Sports. This would be a major get for the Spartans, a guy who is definitely achieving more than his three-star rating.
Harris is heavily sought after for a reason. He has a total of 29 offers, many coming from the top powerhouse programs in the country. He is showing high interest in schools such as Arizona State, Auburn, Washington, Arizona and Arkansas. The Spartans were one of the latest to enter the race.
At 6-8, 325 pounds, Harris is one of the largest prospects in the 2026 class the Spartans have offered. If Harris' skills improve, it would not be too surprising if he was a four-star recruit by the end of his senior season.
Harris is a certified beast on the offensive line after wrapping up his junior season, finishing the season with a 5-6 record, but making a playoff run. As a Vegas native, it may be a bit tougher for the Spartans to earn his commitment, being a Midwest school with fluctuating temperatures.
The Spartans have already signed one 2026 offensive lineman in Antonio Johnson, a local prospect from Orchard Lake. He and Harris would be a rising duo, potentially both starting on Michigan State's offensive line in the fall of '26. They possess just one freshman in tackle Justin Bell.
It will be interesting to monitor Harris as he continues to make his way around the country, visiting all of the top schools in the FBS. He will likely schedule a visit to East Lansing to meet with head coach Jonathan Smith and check out everything the program has to offer.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.