Spartans Offer 2026 Safety From Georgia
The Michigan State Spartans have traditionally been very strong recruiters in the state of Georgia and are continuing that trend again this offseason. They recently extended an offer to 2026 safety Tyson Sanford out of Suwanee, Georgia, he announced on Tuesday via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Sanford had a strong junior season at Peachtree Ridge High School, finishing 6-6 in one of the more elite levels of high school football in Class 6A. He earned 28 total tackles, 18 of which were solo, adding one interception, eight pass defenses, one fumble recovery and one forced, per MaxPreps.
Sanford is the second player from Peachtree to be offered this month, as class of 2026 running back Sedric Addison was extended an offer back on April 30. It is the same high school that former Spartan tight end and current Pittsburgh Steeler Connor Heyward attended.
Including the Spartans, 18 schools have extended offers to Sanford before his junior year of high school. The Spartans seemingly stand out amongst the rest of the pack, competing with other top schools such as Tulane, Duke, Army, USF, Navy and several other lower Division-I programs, per 247Sports.
Expect Sanford to be on campus sometime this fall to experience a Spartan game day while taking an official visit to East Lansing. If they are able to get both Addison and Sanford together on a visit, it may bode well for the pair of them deciding to sport the Green and White in a few short years.
AT 5-11, 182 pounds, Sanford is more than capable of being a standout secondary defender at the next level. From what he put on tape, Sanford was sticky in close man-to-man coverage, being able to recognize the run and shed his blocker to reach the ball carrier while also blitzing off the edge.
There is a full package in Sanford's game, and his senior season will likely be even more impressive than the last. If the Spartans continue showing strong interest in the unrated prospect, they may get themselves an underrated talent that could help bolster the defensive secondary for the future.
