MSU Offers Defensive Back From Key Pipeline State
On Wednesday, Michigan State extended an offer to Columbus Ohio native and emerging defensive back Gabe Davis-Ray.
He announced the offer on social media:
247Sports doesn't have Davis Ray rated on the site currently, but that didn't scare off the Michigan State coaching staff at all, who is working hard to set up a visit time with the rising 2026.
Currently, Davis-Ray holds offers from a handful of Ivy League schools, MAC schools and others. This relationship isn't new, as MSU has been in communication with Davis-Ray since at least last fall. It seems there is something the Spartan staff finds particularly intriguing since they are one of the first Power Four teams to extend an offer, alongside Northwestern.
Looking at his film, it's easy to see the high-upside athlete the Spartans have taken a liking to. He's a naturally gifted athlete with the natural instincts to play a variety of positions in the secondary. He has no issue defending the pass while also having the physicality to come downhill and make some big-time hits.
It's a fairly familiar feeling to see MSU taking a bit of a flyer on a possibly underrated recruit. During the Mark Dantonio era, the Spartans seemed to always find a couple of hidden gems in the state of Ohio and Michigan that turned out to be absolute workhorses in East Lansing.
Jonathan Smith has embraced the Midwest extremely well since coming to Michigan State, and he continues to lean into recruiting some gritty and underrated players.
There is always the chance that this offer changes the pace of Davis-Ray's recruitment. Some other Power Four schools may see this offer go out and start to do some digging of their own, leading to some more offers starting to come his way. Michigan State still holds the inside track since they got in early and have been cultivating the relationship much longer than most.
Loyalty can go a long way in the recruiting world. Being first in on a prospect and building that rapport quickly can go a long way. It will be interesting to see if that is the case here, but you have to like the chances.
If MSU were to secure a commitment out of Davis-Ray, that would be its fifth commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle and first defensive commit.
