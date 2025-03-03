Weekly Michigan State Spartan Football Recruiting Review (3/3)
*All ratings from 247Sports
2026 Commits
Total: 4
5-star: 0
4-star: 1
3-star: 3
ATH Joey Caudill, Lexington (OH)
Likely to be a tight end at the collegiate level, but reminds some of Penn State's Tyler Warren. Big, athletic, physical athlete with a strong football IQ. Wants to help Michigan State build its 2026 class. Has a high ceiling.
QB Kayd Coffman, East Kentwood (MI)
Many think this could be the steal of the Spartans' 2026 class. He has garnered comparisons to Kirk Cousins but with a better arm and athleticism. Bold claims, time will only tell. High compete level that you like to see. Already a leader, helping Michigan State build the class, vocal about in-state recruiting.
TE Eddie Whiting, Jefferson (SD)
A true-blue four-star, maybe no other prospect has risen this much. The Spartans were the very first to offer Whiting and that relationship has paid off. He chose them over some of the best Power Four programs in the country. Big-time tight end who is a playmaker and blocker. Physical and tough.
OT Eli Bickel, North Branch (MI)
Big, athletic offensive tackle who is very raw but has a good ceiling considering the traits and tools. Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik recruited a similar prospect in regard to ceiling/underrated status in the 2025 class with Justin Bell out of Macomb Dakota.
2027 Commits
Total: 1
5-star: N/A
4-star: 1*
3-star: N/A
S Khalil Terry, Tustin (CA)
Terry is too young to be rated by 247Sports, but Rivals recently gave him a four-star rating. Early commitments are risky business, and Terry is being courted by some top schools like Penn State, North Carolina, Tennessee and others. If the Spartans do keep him, it will mark an incredible feat by Smith and Co.
Notes:
Competing!
Michigan State Spartans On SI has talked to several recruits recently of higher standing and varying classes. The Spartans are competing for several of them against the likes of Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, and a host of other top-flight Power 4 programs.
The interest is serious and indicative of the Spartans' recruiting plan of Jonathan Smith.
