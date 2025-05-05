Spartans Offer 2026 DL From Illinois
The Michigan State Spartans are the first high-profile program to extend an offer to 2026 defensive lineman Gavin Neil. He announced the offer X, formerly known as Twitter. on Friday.
A prospect who has gone under the radar over the course of his first three high school seasons, Neil is beginning to gain some traction in recruiting.
Neil hails from Chicago Heights, Illinois, attending Marian Catholic High School, where he earned 39 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one fumble recovery, per MaxPreps. He is seeking an even more successful 2025 season, looking to gain more offers from all the top programs in the country.
The more impressive part is that Neil found so much success even with his high school team going 2-8 on the season. He was still able to keep games close by his pass rush strength and ability to stop the run. He could not speak for the secondary defenders behind him on big passing plays, though.
Neil is another zero-star recruit entering his senior season, something fairly uncommon for prospects that the Spartans are seeking to recruit. He mentioned in his social media post that the Spartans were the first Power-Five offer that he has received.
There are 12 offers extended to Neil, which started in February of this year, but the Spartans stick out like a sore thumb in a good way. Other competing teams include Marshall, Central Michigan, Army and Ball State. The Spartans are far and away the most elite program out of the other 11 offered.
Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa did a majority of the recruiting for Neil to earn him an offer and sees a lot of potential in the 6-3, 285-pound lineman. The six sacks that he has in 2024 were very impressive, and Neil could be another great pass rusher to pass through the Spartan program.
Neil will likely receive a visit to East Lansing sometime during the 2025 regular season and will hopefully favor the Spartans over any other top team that shows interest. There is a lot to like about Neil's game, and his ability to get to the quarterback is a big necessity for the Green and White.
