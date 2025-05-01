Michigan State Offers Four-Star '27 TE From SEC Country
Michigan State's extended offers to the class of 2027 continue to rack up.
On Thursday, class of 2027 four-star tight end Grant Haviland announced on social media he had been offered by the Spartans.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Milton, Georgia native has also received offers from Michigan, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, Auburn and Texas, among others.
Haviland is ranked the No. 20 tight end in his class and the No. 36 class of '27 prospect in Georgia, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Establishing a future in the tight end room is going to be crucial for Michigan State. Jack Velling has just one year left, while Michael Masunas has two. The Spartans do have a bright-looking future in the room with 2025 signee Jayden Savoury and two class of 2026 commits in Eddie Whiting and Joey Caudill. They have four commits in total from the '26 class so far.
What makes Haviland a great tight end is his versatility. Not only is he a great pass-catcher who can line up in the slot, but he is also a great blocker, both in the run and the pass.
Versatility is just what Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak wants in his room.
"That's going to make it harder on defenses," he said last month. "It's our job to make it harder on the D-coordinators calling the play, calling the personnel. Are they going to focus in on us? Great, let's get one-on-one matchups outside to the Nick Marshes and Omari Kellys of the world.
"And if they're not, they're going to spread it out a little bit, let's attack those zones."
Michigan State has just one commit from the class of '27 so far, defensive back Khalil Terry, who had been recruited by former Spartan cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin. The Spartans have been extending offers left and right to this class this spring and are clearly aiming high with their focus.
Michigan State is a little late to the party with Haviland's recruiting, and several SEC schools are already pursuing the promising young tight end. It's going to take a strong impression to gain ground in his recruitment.
