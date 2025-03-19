Spartans Make Final Four for Legacy Offensive Lineman
Michigan State has made the top four for its top offensive line target, Gregory Patrick, per a report by Hayes Fawcett of On3.
The other three schools in the running are Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan.
Michigan State has been in go-mode with Patrick from the jump. Patrick fits every single piece of criteria the Spartans are looking for. His father, Joseph, played for Michigan State. He's an in-state kid with all of the intangibles. Michigan State has made Patrick a priority, hence their position firmly in the top four.
Notre Dame is a sneaky one to watch out for. Patrick regularly works out with two of their 2026 offensive line commits in Ben Nichols from Davison high school and Sullivan Garvin out of Allegan. Their bond seems tight and could be a tough thing for the Spartans to contend with.
Michigan State has a solid connection working overtime on Patrick as well. 2026 quarterback commit Kayd Coffman from East Kentwood has been doing his very best to recruit Patrick to East Lansing.
"We talked a little bit at a game in the fall,” Patrick told SpartanMag's Jason Killop. “I like Kayd a lot. He is a really nice guy and he works extremely hard. He is the type of kid who goes and uplifts a programs culture right away."
“I really enjoyed getting to hang out with him," Patrick also said. "He talked a little bit about why he chose Michigan State, and he just really likes the family atmosphere of it and the feeling and culture around the program. It was cool talking about his experience and watching the basketball game.”
The Spartans have positioned themselves about as well as they possibly can for the Portage native. A win in this recruiting battle would be monumental and could be the tipping point in this 2026 class to open the floodgates of more talent into East Lansing. Coach Jonathan Smith clinching the services of a legacy kid with all the makings of a difference maker from day one.
Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik could unlock a whole new era of MSU offensive line play, and Patrick could provide that extra boost.
