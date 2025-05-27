Class of 2026 Three-Star TE Sets Official Visit to MSU
Michigan State football has added another crucial class of 2026 target to its list of official visits.
Class of 2026 three-star tight end Jack Janda of Detroit Catholic Central will visit the Spartans on June 20, per 247Sports.
Janda is ranked the No. 11 class of 2026 recruit in Michigan and the No. 42 tight end in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The prospect also has officials set to Wisconsin (May 30), Stanford (June 6) and Illinois (June 13). As of now, Michigan State is his last visit, which serves as an advaantage for the Spartans.
Michigan State already has two tight end commits from the class of 2026 in Eddie Whiting of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Joey Caudill from Mansfield, Ohio, both three-stars.
With Jack Velling in his final year of eligibility, it is crucial that Michigan State develops a future for the tight end room.
Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak seems to be finding success in doing so with Whiting and Caudill both committed, and three-star 2025 incomer Jayden Savoury coming in this fall. Landing Janda would only strengthen that endeavor.
That weekend of June 20 will be a big one for Michigan State, which will also be hosting three-star safety Bradley Brown and three-star cornerback Devonte Anderson, who each have Michigan State among their final schools, three-star wide receiver Xavier Stinson, and three-star linebacker Ezaya Tokio, among others.
Janda was one of the standouts at the 2025 Polynesian Bowl National Combine and Showcase back in March, named one of the event's "Top Performers."
His teammate, class of 2026 ATH Samson Gash, who was also a Top Performer at the event, is also high on Michigan State and will be visiting the Spartans on June 13. They offered him earlier this month.
By the start of the 2025 season, Michigan State could already be looking at three tight end commits from the class of 2026, which should have the program feeling comfortable about its future at the position.
It has some solid depth in that group right now, but it's time to think long-term.
Michigan State also earned a commitment from transfer tight end Kai Rios last month. He transferred from Indiana State and has two years of eligibility remaining.
