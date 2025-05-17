2026 In-State ATH Sets Official Visit to MSU
The Michigan State Spartans extended an offer to 2026 ATH Samson Gash, an in-state prospect from Novi, earlier this week. He announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday that he will be visiting East Lansing for an official the weekend of June 13.
Michigan State is seeking the versatility that Gash possesses and is looking to make him a Spartan in a few seasons.
Gash is rated as a three-star recruit, per Rivals, and was one of the most impactful players for Detroit Catholic Central High School last season as he helped lead the Shamrocks to a 12-1 season that ended in a loss to Cass Tech in the Division I state semifinals.
Gash was mostly featured on the offensive side of the ball, both rushing and catching the ball all season. He made just seven tackles on the defensive side, being much more of an offensive threat at multiple positions at running back and slot receiver.
On the ground, he earned 31 carries for 347 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 42 passes for 731 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games, per MaxPreps. A 20-touchdown season in full proves he is a must-get for the Green and White.
After this season, the Spartans will likely need to reload in multiple offensive categories. Sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh may be a hot draft commodity, while starting running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver is a redshirt senior in his final season. Gash would be a key addition for the future.
15 schools have already extended offers to Gash, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois and Cincinnati. He is currently showing the most interest in the Spartans and Cincinnati as his recruiting process is nearing the end, per 247Sports.
Being an in-state prospect, the Spartans have a leg up on other competing schools besides the Wolverines. If they can recruit Gash well, they will hopefully win his favor and keep him out of Ann Arbor, potentially posing a threat to future rivalry games down the road.
Following Gash's official visit to Michigan State, he will then go visit Cincinnati on June 20. If all goes well and Gash enjoys his time, the Spartans should find themselves being one of his top schools.
Please follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.