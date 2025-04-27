Michigan State Lands TE From Indiana State
Michigan State football earned a third commitment from the transfer portal on Sunday, as former Indiana State tight end Kai Rios announced on social media that he has committed to the program.
Rios spent three years with the Sycamores and comes off a 2024 campaign in which he posted 61 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
The Rock Island, Illinois native was not rated as a high school prospect. He redshirted his first season at Indiana State before seeing action in the next two.
Rios announced his entering into the transfer portal on April 18, posting the following message on social media:
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love at a high level. I want to give a specia thank you to Coach Mallory for giving me a chance as well as all the coaches who have helped develop me into the player I am today.
"I will forever cherish the memories and relationships I have made here at Indiana State. With that being said, I will be entering the Transfer Portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining."
Rios will likely serve merely as a depth piece in the Spartans' tight end room.
The Spartans are returning a number of players from that group, including Jack Velling, who has been held to a high standard since his arrival from Oregon State last year.
"We have a lot of rooms that are stacked on the team, but I think our tight end room is up there with the best," Velling said when he spoke to the media earlier this month. "Mike [Masunas], Brennan [Parachek], Wyatt [Hook], Jay [Coyne] at fullback is really coming together this year. Once we get everyone healthy, I think we will be a great room top to bottom. And it'll be really fun to watch."
Michigan State will also have incoming freshman Jayden Savoury in the tight end room.
The Spartans are up to 21 commitments from the 2024-25 transfer portal. Earlier on Sunday, they landed two defensive backs in Anthony Pinnace III and Tracy Revels.
Keep up with all our Spartan athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.