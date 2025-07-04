Who Did Michigan State Miss on in June?
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job when it comes to the world of recruiting.
They landed many of their top targets from the class of 2026, at a plethora of different positions and from a variety of different states. Commits included Collin Campbell from Arizona, Tyren Wortham from Florida, who flipped from UCF, Christopher Knauls Jr. from Texas, KJ Deriso from Georgia, and many more.
One thing the Spartans didn't do was miss on many recruits. Despite having a great month for the 2026 class, they still missed on a few key pieces. This is typical for every program, as the statement "you can't win everybody" in recruiting is very true.
Here are some of the players that they missed on in the month of June, after putting up a good fight.
Jamal Rule - Committed to Nebraska
Nebraska beat out the Spartans for the talented running back from the state of North Carolina. While the talented recruit was a target for the Spartans, it wasn't until late that they actually offered the prospect. They did enough convincing to beat out Boston College for an official visit but had to make up too much ground in just one visit.
Khalief Canty Jr. - Committed to Missouri
Michigan State missed out on Canty, who committed to Missouri. Canty was a long-time target who received his offer in 2022. He has been one of the targets that stings. You best believe that the Spartans will do what it takes and will look to flip him throughout the cycle, but for now, they missed on Canty, who is arguably their worst miss in the cycle thus far as a whole.
Tyson Sanford - Committed to Duke
Sanford is a flexible player who can play both corner and safety, which makes him one of the better prospects in the country as a defensive back. The Duke Blue Devils won this race for the prospect, after getting the final visit where the prospect would commit as a cornerback.
He has great love for the Spartans, but there are no signs that the Spartans will continue to recruit him after he made it clear he is shutting it down. The Georgia prospect was a big miss, but luckily for them, they have multiple commits at both positions.
Logan Nagle - Committed to Pitt
The Spartans were one of the first programs to give the prospect an offer in the 2025 year. They had a great position, but surprisingly missed on the prospect, as Pitt won the battle. This will be one that the Spartans may test the waters with down the line.
Rai'shawn Elmore - Committed to ECU
Elmore decided it was in his best interest to commit to ECU over Michigan State despite visiting in the month of June. Elmore is one of the most underrated prospects in the class.
Koloi Keli - Committed to Oregon
The former California commit decided he would flip on the final day of the month, but not to the Spartans. He chose Oregon. This could have been the final straw for the Spartans' pursuit of the recruit, as they will likely be out of this one.
