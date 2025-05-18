Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star DL
The Michigan State Spartans are the latest school to extend an offer to 2026 three-star defensive lineman Jamir "JJ" Perez out of Cleveland, Ohio. Gaining strong interest from many of the nation's top programs, Perez is a highly touted defender that could be the future of the Spartans' pass rush.
He announced the offer on social media this past week.
Perez is rated as the No. 41 prospect in the state of Ohio and the 104th defensive lineman in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. At 6-4, 360 pounds, Perez is a monster on the line and will have a chance to make an immediate impact at any school.
He helped lead Glenville High School to an 11-4 record, going on an incredible playoff run and capturing the 2024 Region 13 Ohio regional title, before its season ended in the state semifinals. He was the highlight piece on the defensive line as a tackle, dominating opposing blockers all season.
From the tape that Perez released from his junior season, there are a lot of intangibles that will translate easily to the Division-I level. Standing 6-4, 330 pounds, the interior defender showed a strong ability to shed blockers and seek the quarterback or ball carrier, earning several sacks and tackles for loss.
The Cleveland native plays his high school ball in identical weather to what the Spartans experience in East Lansing. He is already interested in many Midwestern schools with icy temperatures, making it easier for the Spartans to recruit him in comparison to a warm-weathered prospect.
He has racked up 29 offers to this point, showing strong interest in the Spartans, Florida, Iowa State, Ohio State and Purdue. He recently visited Florida while having scheduled visits with each other school besides Michigan State. The Spartans will need to get him on campus sooner rather than later.
Perez is a two-sport athlete, currently participating in track and field, throwing shot put for his high school. Recruiters are usually excited about multi-sport recruits, specializing in football, but spending the offseason to improve their skills that can easily translate to the turf.
Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa was the main recruiter that led to Perez's offer. Suiaunoa is one of the top coaches in the country for that position group and is a strong asset for Michigan State in terms of winning over recruits. That could be the case with Perez this year.
