MSU Tight End Commit Racking Up Honors on the Hardwood
Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class is off to an interesting start. So far the Spartans have a quarterback and offensive lineman from in-state, and two tight ends, one from Ohio and one from North Dakota.
Joey Caudill is the Ohio tight end, hailing from Lexington High School, just south of Mansfield Ohio. Caudill is a three-star and was Coach Jonathan Smith's first commitment for the 2026 class.
A multi-sport athlete, Caudill brings an extra set of skills to the table. The body control and extra stamina that comes from the sport of basketball takes his game on the gridiron to another level. Coaches also love an athlete that loves to compete.
Caudill earned a few distinctions for his superb hoops season. He averaged 13.1 points, 8.4 boards, 2.9 assists and 1.4 assists en route to a third straight conference championship for Lexington. Caudill was named All-Mansfield News Journal for his efforts, along with an All-Ohio Special Mention.
Along with those honors, Caudill also received second-team Northwest District and District 6, and First Team Ohio Cardinal Conference.
Caudill currently plays quarterback at Lexington, which is interesting. The NFL has plenty of tight ends that spent time in high school and college at the quarterback position.
Below is a scouting report from 247Sports' Allen Trieu on his versatility on the field.:
"Joey is a really good athlete who I think will be able to translate to tight end with ease. As a quarterback, he did it all, but the way he ran with speed and physicality is a good sign for his future. He also exhibits leadership qualities from that position college football in the NFL is littered with tight ends who played quarterback in high school, Travis Kelce being one of the more famous examples out of Ohio. I don't think Joey will have any issues with the transition."
Tight ends coach Brian Wozniak has to be licking his chops thinking of the ways to use Caudill's versatility and athleticism. The potential development is there for the taking. Wozniak has done wonders for guys like Spartan tight end Jack Velling, along with guys like Luke Muskgrave and Teagan Quitoriano who both currently reside on NFL rosters.
