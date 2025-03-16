MSU 2027 Target Releases Visit Schedule
Trinity High School (Virginia) defensive back Khalid Rainer released a graphic on social media this past week that revealed his upcoming spring visits.
Rainer will see East Lansing along with Georgia, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Duke, Penn State, Rutgers and Michigan.
He is the No. 2 ranked 2027 prospect in Virginia, per Rivals. The Spartans offered Rainer almost a year ago, in May of 2024. Since then, Rainer has continued to gain traction with a number of Power Four schools and is on pace to likely gain a fourth star soon.
He currently holds over 20 offers.
Rainer is a talented and versatile defensive back who has no issue playing press man, breaking on the ball in zone coverage and coming up in run support with some tenacity. His feel for the position and pure athletic ability is far beyond his years, making his ceiling sky-high.
The Spartans have invested heavily into recruiting in the secondary. Secondary coach Blue Adams has been on the prowl for upgrades, and Rainer seems to be the next step in that quest.
The Spartan staff are taking some big swings during visit season. Michigan State will be hosting a ton of prospects this spring and will have ample shots to sell themselves and continue to build its credibility on the recruiting trail. Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff understand the importance of this and have made it a major priority.
The parallels are there between this era of Smith and his stint at Oregon State. Smith tended to recruit his kinds of players and work to develop them. While he has taken a few steps at recruiting blue-chip prospects, he has also taken the approach of finding fit over stars and trusting his staff to develop the players over their time in East Lansing.
Smith has proven he can make this approach work, and it appears he is ready to prove it again. The recruitment of Rainer is another demonstration of his style and strategy on the recruiting trail.
Showing what East Lansing has to offer and selling his culture and vision for the program is the next step in this process for Rainer, and Spartan Nation should have confidence in the ability to do that.
