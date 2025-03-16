Spartans Extend Offer To Rising 2026 ATH
The Michigan State Spartans have continued to hand out offers to the class of 2026 lately.
One of the most recent was three-star class of 2026 Utah ATH Kaue Akana, who announced his offer on social media on Thursday.
Akana is a two-way player at Orem High School. The prospect is ranked the No. 38 ATH in his class and the No. 9 class of 2026 recruit in Utah, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
With his size being nearly 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and possessing some elite traits, it makes you wonder just where he will fit in at the next level.
In his social media post, you'll notice he tagged Spartan defensive coordinator Joe Rossi first, likely meaning Michigan State is interested in his services on the defensive side of the ball. It appears his athletic ability would translate nicely to the safety position at the next level.
Recruiting is really starting to ramp up for the rising ATH. Just over the last couple of months, he has seen offers from USC, UNLV, UCF, Washington and a number of others. Clearly something about his ability intrigues a number of possible suitors.
Michigan State is the only true midwestern school to offer Akana right now, but that's becoming a trend with this staff, thanks to their roots on the West Coast, starting with head coach Jonathan Smith. The Spartan staff has no problem going to battle with West Coast teams for their home-grown talent.
The Spartan defense has been attempting to rebuild a largely depleted secondary since Jonathan Smith took the helm in East Lansing. Once home to the "No Fly Zone," Michigan State has struggled in the defensive backfield far too much in recent memory.
The Michigan State staff has done a solid job of snagging some secondary help, including beating out Alabama for three-star defensive back Aydan West and snatching Joshua Eaton out of the transfer portal after departing from Texas State.
Michigan State will likely keep its foot to the floor when it comes to recruiting the secondary. Akana would be a massive win for the Spartan staff to grab an incredibly high-upside player from the clutches of surrounding West Coast teams.
Keep an eye out for some more offers going out to defensive prospects over the coming weeks and months.
