WATCH: Former Spartan RB Talks Son, Kory Amachree's, Decision
Michigan State football dropped the ball by losing out on class of 2026 legacy prospect Kory Amachree, a four-star running back of Haslett High School.
On Friday, Amachree was surrounded by loved ones and supporters at Haslett when he announced his commitment to Kansas. His father, former Michigan State running back Opuene Amachree, of course, was at his side, delighted to watch as his son announced his future school and where he will be continuing his career after one last season with the Vikings.
While it seemed the stars were aligned for Kory to commit to his father's alma mater, he chose a different path, and as any loving father would, Opuene supported it.
I caught up with Opuene after the announcement. You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript of the interview:
Q: What are your initial reactions?
Opuene: "We've known for a little bit, earlier this week. We were just kind of waiting for things to finalize. And once again, like I said before, this has always been Kory's decision. It's always been Kory's journey and Kory's decision.
"And like I've said before, I chose my own path, and I went to a different school, and I bleed green. But like I told Kory, 'You're going to need to make the best decision for you. So, weighing all of the different options and seeing where you're going to be developed the best as an athlete, as a person, as a student, you just kind of weigh all those things.'
"And this was the decision that he made. He felt like this would be the best spot for him to go away to school, be away from the family, learn, grow and kind of do his own thing in the Big 12 -- and maybe the SEC, we'll see [laughter]."
Q: Was Kory a Spartan fan growing up?
Opuene: "Yeah, all our kids were, yeah, inducted into Michigan State. Yeah, I played football at Michigan State, and every time we'd go there, we'd see all of the fellas I used to play with -- Alan Haller, Courtney Hawkins, Tico Duckett goes to my church.
"They're all good people; now that we're done with the football part of it, we're growing and doing the business part of it, so it's good for him to see, 'Oh, hey, these are some athletes who used to play ball, but now, they're actually in their careers, and they're moving forward, and they're doing things.' So yeah, we've always grown up with Michigan State in the background."
