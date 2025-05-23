Michigan State Loses Out on Four-Star RB, Spartan Legacy
Michigan State football took another major hit on the recruiting trail on Friday afternoon.
Class of 2026 four-star running back Kory Amachree, a local prospect of Haslett High School, announced his commitment to Kansas. He chose the Jayhawks over Michigan State, Harvard, Duke, Pitt and Indiana.
Amachree is the son of former Spartan running back Opuene Amachree, who played for the great George Perles.
"Early on, we'd never thought he'd end up at Kansas," Opuene said. "We actually thought he'd be at some other school. So, it just turns out that Kansas came knocking, and they checked every box."
The Spartan legacy is ranked the No. 6 class of 2026 prospect in the state and the No. 24 running back in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
This is a major loss for a program that has only landed four scholarship commits from the class of 2026. It hasn't earned a commitment from the class since February, when it landed three, including in-state four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman.
Amachree is a player who would have been able to turn things around for Michigan State's run game. The Spartans haven't reached 1,500 rushing yards since the 2021 Kenneth Walker III season.
As of now, their running back room consists of veteran transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver, a pair of up-and-comers in Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, and freshman Jace Clarizio.
A backfield of Frazier, Tullis, Clarizio and Amachree could have been dangerous for opposing defenses in 2026. And down the line, the local recruit could have become the next great Spartan back for a program that hasn't necessarily had one since Walker.
Michigan State needed to earn this commitment. 247Sports had previously logged a crystal ball that had him committing to Kansas, and it proved to be correct. This is a major miss for this Spartans coaching staff, considering the family connection and proximity to home.
The recruiting outlook has been dim for Michigan State, but it still has chances to capitalize on upcoming official visits. Otherwise, a restless fan base will only grow more and more impatient.
