Michigan State Offers Pair of Four-Star Prospects From NC
Michigan State football continues to look ahead on the recruiting trail, extending offers to talent of all tiers from the class of 2027.
On Monday, two class of 2027 four-star prospects from North Carolina took to social media to announce offers from the Spartans.
Edge rusher Rashad Streets is one of the targets. The 6-4, 230-pound prospect is ranked the No. 2 class of 2027 recruit from North Carolina, the No. 9 edge rusher in his class and the No. 62 overall prospect in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Streets, who plays for Millbrook High School, has already received offers from North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, Arizona State, Florida State, Auburn, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Missouri and Nebraska, among others.
The prospect posted 123 tackles, 35.5 for loss, 26 sacks and 31 quarterback hits last season.
Safety Marquis Bryant is the other target. The 6-1, 190-pound prospect is ranked the No. 4 class of 2027 recruit from North Carolina and the No. 14 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Bryant, who plays for Rolesville High School, has also received offers from North Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Penn State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Missouri and Florida State, among others.
The prospect recorded 85 tackles, six for loss, 15 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a sack last season.
Both prospects, of course, already have received attention for many of the top programs in the nation, so frankly, it will be tough for the Spartans to land either of them. But anything could happen, especially if Michigan State was to put together a strong 2025 campaign.
Had it been more consistent and healthier, Michigan State could have had a very solid defense in its first year under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. The signs were there, and if the necessary adjustments and fixes are made going into next season, the Spartans could have a great year on that side of the ball.
Recruits would see that, and they would see Rossi's vision and how they could fit and thrive in his system. With that in mind, prospects like Streets and Bryant could end up viewing Michigan State as a potential destination and a place where they could make the kind of impact they may not at more competitive programs that are loaded in recruiting.
Follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.
More on Michigan State recruiting: