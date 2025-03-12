Top In-State Priorities For MSU's 2027 Cycle
Michigan State football is focused on the class of 2026, but not far ahead is a talented in-state 2027 class.
The state of Michigan is seeing a golden age of high school prospects, no doubt thanks to top blue-chip recruits staying home rather than venturing out to the big preps down south, such as IMG Academy, and the proliferation of football camps, clinics, and offseason training programs.
The 2027 class might be the culmination of such developments -- four players are already 247Sports Top 100 prospects. That sounds absurd, given the fact that Michigan is a Midwest state and historically nowhere near the football excellence of Ohio, considered the football mecca of the region.
2025, however, was a turning point. Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood was the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation. Not far behind was teammate Elijah Dotson, a highly touted four-star. Then there was Cass Tech's Alex Graham, soon to be a Colorado Buffalo and an elite two-way star.
2026 has two top offensive lineman in Ben Nichols and Gregory Patrick.
What about 2027?
Recarder Kitchen, EDGE, Muskegon
Kitchen is a monster of a pass rusher already, entering his junior season as the No. 17 prospect in the class, per 247Sports. He has an incredible 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame that will continue to grow, and one has to wonder if he will be a top-10 prospect by the time he is a senior.
Explosive, has good hands, relentless.
There has been little about Michigan State's place in his recruitment, but the Spartans cannot sit idly by while Michigan and other top Midwest contenders (and beyond) make their pitch to Kitchen. He could be a program-defining recruit.
Dakota Guerrant, WR, Harper Woods
Elite playmaker with all of the tools to be a very good college wide receiver at the next level and perhaps beyond. I was able to watch him at a 7-on-7 this past summer -- he is legit.
Yes, there wasn't any contact, and he had less to worry about defensively. One look and it was obvious he was the best player on the field. He has a budding relationship with wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. Another program-defining recruit, the No. 28 overall prospect (that's five-star territory) and No. 4 wide receiver in the class.
Anthony Cartwright, ATH, Detroit Country Day
Was recruited as a tight end but now looks to translate as a receiver. Massive body at 6-foot-4, 198 pounds with room to grow.
Michigan State was already pressing hard this past summer, and his father is a Spartan alum. The No. 10 athlete in the class and a Top 50 recruit at No. 47 nationally.
