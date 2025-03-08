MSU Needs to Capitalize on Chance to Nab Blue-Chip
Michigan State has a golden opportunity to land a borderline five-star talent in 2026 athlete Salesi Moa. He is set to visit officially on the weekend of April 2. The early visit marks a big chance for the Green and White.
Not only get a blue-chipper, but make a huge leap.
Moa isn't just any fringe five-star, either. Head coach Jonathan Smith could not care less about the stars on a recruiting profile, or so he and his staff claim. However, Moa has intangibles most coaches would die for -- an NFL football player in his father, Ben, who was also an MMA fighter.
Toughness? Check.
The Fremont (Utah) product is the No. 40 player in the class and 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins believes Moa, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, has the ability to play wide receiver or safety at the college level.
"As a receiver, Moa is a really crisp route runner and explosive out of his breaks," Biggins wrote. "He has excellent body control and wins a ton of jump balls despite only being 6-0. He clocked a 11.22-100m earlier in the Spring and routinely shows the speed to get behind a defense.
"His upside might be highest at safety where he can roam the secondary as well as play in the box and be physical in the run game. He’s a really smart, high IQ football player with a nose for the ball and shows range and toughness playing in the secondary. Projects as a national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."
Versatility and elite athletic traits? Another check.
Everything the Spartans want in a recruit lies within Moa -- toughness, a high football IQ, instincts, and positional versatility. Two-way stars are held in high regard with Smith's staff.
It's not just the stars on the profile, it is Moa the player. And Michigan State has a very real chance at landing him.
Moa's brother, Aisea, is set to play for the Spartans after joining as a transfer from BYU in December. I previously wrote that Aisea's signing was huge for the long term -- this was why.
The Spartans have the X-factor of all X-factors: family ties. That fact scored them the early official visit and it might be why they are among the four hottest teams in Moa's interest, per 247Sports.
Only Utah, Oklahoma, and Tennessee are competing as strongly as the Spartans.
Official visits are where commitments are earned and, typically, received. Smith and Co. need to make a big impact with Moa; his brother on the roster probably won't be enough in the era of NIL.
For one, MSU needs to sell Moa on the fact he can play a significant amount from the jump, if not contribute heavily early. That is vital. Secondly, it needs to maintain a good relationship with Aisea and at the least, retain him going forward.
Most importantly, Moa has to be sold on the program's future and vision. A commitment from someone of Moa's caliber can foster a quantum leap in Smith's recruiting, giving the regime a newfound pedigree since arriving in East Lansing.
The western pipeline is something Smith wants to maintain while building elsewhere; a commitment from Moa would do wonders for it.
Moa is the most talented recruit to show this level of interest in Michigan State since Smith's arrival. If the Spartans want more attention from those of the Moa pedigree, they need to capitalize on their opportunity in his recruitment.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
