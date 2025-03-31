Versatile 4-Star Prospect Set to Visit MSU
The 2026 recruiting class for Michigan State currently sits at four total commits. A quarterback, an offensive lineman and two tight ends. Official visit season in the spring is a great time to continue to build relationships and get meaningful time with prospects.
Michigan State has the chance to have talented athlete, four-star prospect Salesi Moa on campus to kick off its official visits this spring. The Utah standout from Fremont High School is set to visit East Lansing on April 2.
We have seen in the past, Michigan State covets versatile athletes who are plug-and-play all over the field. Multi-sport and multi-positional athletes bring a different level of toughness and competitiveness that make them a rare breed to find.
247Sports scout Greg Biggins wrote the following about the kind of player Moa is:
"Really talented all around football player who could end up at safety or receiver in college. Has two older brothers currently playing at BYU and we’ve always felt Salesi was the best athlete and all-around prospect in the family.
Dad Ben played at Utah, two years with the Miami Dolphins and was 5-2 as an MMA fighter. As a receiver, Moa is a really crisp route runner and explosive out of his breaks. He has excellent body control and wins a ton of jump balls despite only being 6-0. He clocked a 11.22-100m earlier in the Spring and routinely shows the speed to get behind a defense.
"His upside might be highest at safety where he can roam the secondary as well as play in the box and be physical in the run game. He’s a really smart, high IQ football player with a nose for the ball and shows range and toughness playing in the secondary. Projects as a national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."
Moa being the son of a fighter and NFL player and having two brothers currently playing college football puts him at a massive advantage. The amount of wisdom he has access to is well beyond most. Another box that is checked for Michigan State.
Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff will have their crack at Moa to leave a lasting impression as Moa continues his official visit tour.
