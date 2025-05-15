Spartans Offer 2027 TE From Virginia
The Michigan State Spartans have recruited the tight end position extremely well through the new and improved regime, recently extending an offer to 2027 tight end Sam Faniel out of Richmond, Virginia.
He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.
Faniel has gone unrated across all recruiting platforms to this point, but is more than likely going to see at least three stars next to his name by the end of his junior season at Benedictine College Preparatory High School.
He was a member of last year's Division I VISAA state championship team, finishing with a 9-3 record. He posted a standout game in Week 9 of the season, earning two receptions for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns, per MaxPreps. Faniel showed his ability to be a deep ball threat.
The Virginia native has slowly gained interest over the past week, grabbing four of his five total offers in the month of May. The Spartans will compete alongside Richmond, Old Dominion, Marshall and East Carolina, per Rivals. There will certainly be more interest coming Faniel's way in due time.
Standing 6-6, 215-pounds, it is quite surprising that Faniel has not gained more interest to this point. He is the 12th tight end in the 2027 class that the Spartans have offered, but may be one of the standout pass catchers amongst the group.
Faniel's tape shows a strong versatility that is required to succeed at the highest level of college football. He was able to beat defenders on streaks up the seam, change direction quickly to create a catch opportunity, while also putting his hand in the ground to block or come off for a quick grab.
The intangibles are there, and the Spartans are one of the first to show strong interest in Faniel. If they continue to pursue the unrated recruit, there is a good chance that they will be one of his top choices come decision day. The Spartan recruiting has been a bright spot for the program this offseason.
Spartans tight end coach Brian Wozniak was the main recruiter for Faniel and would be a great coaching fit in a few short years. Wozniak is currently coaching senior tight end Jack Velling and will be seeking the next rising star at the position, which may just be Faniel in 2027.
