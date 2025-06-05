Spartan Alum Keon Coleman Ready to Take Next NFL Step
Michigan State alum Keon Coleman is ready to take the next step in the NFL, and it's showing in OTAs.
The second-year receiver with the Buffalo Bills has been dazzling everyone, not just with his on-field performance, but also with his mental approach to the game.
As a multi-sport athlete, the game has seemingly come easily to Coleman. As a freshman at Michigan State, not only did Coleman spend most of his year learning from those ahead of him on the depth chart, but he also appeared in six games for Tom Izzo's basketball squad.
On the gridiron, he saw the field, but meaningful reps were limited as he waited his turn.
Then his sophomore year came, and Coleman exploded.
He quit the basketball team to focus solely on football and went for 798 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 13.8 yards per catch, instantly becoming a fixture in East Lansing.
With the transfer portal offering more flexibility — and an eye on greater exposure — he transferred to Florida State.
It wasn’t a surprise that he thrived there as well. After one year, he was a projected first-round draft pick but slid to the second round, getting taken by the Buffalo Bills.
Once he suited up in red, white and blue, Coleman and superstar quarterback Josh Allen built a solid chemistry almost instantly. In his first NFL game, Coleman hauled in four catches for 51 yards, including a breakout game with seven catches for 125 yards later in the season.
Now in his second year, there’s motivation to get even better.
With Mack Hollins moving on to New England and Khalil Shakir seemingly hitting his ceiling, Coleman has a golden opportunity to assert himself as the alpha in Western New York.
During the offseason, he reportedly added 10 pounds of muscle and gained another burst of explosiveness. And during OTAs, he’s been burning the secondary.
He went toe-to-toe with first-round cornerback Max Hairston, who ran a 4.28 40-yard dash, and welcomed him to the league in his own way.
The lights don’t seem too bright for the Opelousas, LA native. He’s approaching OTAs with a mature, professional mindset, shown in his interview with Dom Tibbetts from WKBW Buffalo:
“I love to know that my coaches demand the same level of greatness and that we’re on the same page. ... As far as the leap from Year 1 to 2, I don’t think it’s as big as everybody thinks it is.”
Wide receivers often take a big leap in Year 2. Since his relationship with Allen blossomed early, his sophomore season may be an eye-opener for football fans nationwide.
The Bills need an alpha wide receiver — something that Stefon Diggs’ departure left wide open.
Given the confidence of Coleman and the physical growth that he’s made over the past few months, “alpha” may not be enough.
He’s not just settling into the league — he’s asserting himself. A second-year leap might not be a leap at all, just another step for a star in the making.
Keep up with everything on your favorite Spartan alums when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
We're also on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.