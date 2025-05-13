Spartans Offer 2027 Four-Star EDGE
The Michigan State Spartans have joined the race to land 2027 four-star edge rusher Santana Harvey, recently extending him an offer, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter on Monday. The Spartans are seeking one of the most talented pass rushers in the country.
A Lakeland, Florida native, Harvey is coming off a sophomore season that took Lakeland High School to the Florida 5A FHSAA state championship, ultimately losing in the title game. He will have two more opportunities to capture a state title after an impressive 13-1 record this past season.
Harvey posted an impressive 60 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 14 games for Lakeland last season, per Harvey's social media. There is no surprise that he has caught the eye of the Spartans and other high-profile programs over the recent months.
Harvey is ranked 30th overall in the state of Florida, the 32nd overall edge rusher in the country and a top-300 player, coming in as the 290th overall recruit in the 2027 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The offers are beginning to pour in for Harvey over the past few months, gaining major interest in recent weeks. Five schools have already offered him in just the month of May, bringing his total to 15 before his junior season.
Michigan State will compete for Harvey's commitment alongside teams such as Florida State, Oklahoma, SMU, South Carolina, Kansas State and many others. This is going to be a tedious process for the Spartans to stay at the top of Harvey's list throughout the next calendar year.
At 6-5, 220 pounds, it is not surprising that Harvey posted the type of numbers that he did this past season. He is a triple-threat edge rusher who can disrupt the quarterback, sniff out the ball carrier on option plays and keep active hands in the pass game, leading to deflections.
If the Spartans want to make some headway with their currently sub-par defensive line, being able to grab a guy like Harvey is one step closer to being a top competitor in the Big Ten.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.