BREAKING: Michigan State Lands First WR From Class of 2026

BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Zachary Washington has Committed to Michigan State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 185 WR from Wheaton, IL chose the Spartans over Washington, West Virginia, & Indiana



“All glory to God! Spartan nation I’m home!!!”https://t.co/L7NAMLAt7E pic.twitter.com/b6ELsXff2j