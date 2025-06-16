BREAKING: Michigan State Lands First WR From Class of 2026
Michigan State's success recruiting the class of 2026 has carried over into the new week.
The Spartans earned their sixth commitment in five days as On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday that class of 2026 three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington has committed to Michigan State.
Washington is the Spartans' first wide receiver commit from the class, and his commitment marks the Spartans' 16th from the class, 12 of which have all come in the month of June alone.
The prospect, who plays for St. Francis High School in Wheaton, Illinois, is ranked the No. 21 class of 2026 prospect in his state and the No. 137 wide receiver in his class, per 247Sports Composite.
He posted 1,450 total yards and 16 touchdowns last season and was named first-team IHSFCA All-State.
Washington chose the Spartans over Wisconsin and West Virginia. He was in East Lansing for an official visit the weekend of June 6.
The Spartan commit played with Michigan State backup quarterback Alessio Milivojevic at St. Francis. Washington was a sophomore when Milivojevic was a senior.
Michigan State recruiting surge has been nothing short of impressive. At just over the midway point of the month, the Spartans have completely shifted the narrative that had been surrounding their football recruiting after entering the month with just four commits from the class of 2026.
This latest spike in commits began with the landing of four-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell on Thursday. The day after that, Michigan State earned the commitment of another offensive tackle, three-star NFL legacy prospect Quinn Buckey.
On Saturday, the Spartans landed yet another NFL legacy, three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora, and on Sunday, Michigan State went back-to-back with commitments from three-star safety Jordan Vann and three-star edge rusher Fameitau Siale.
East Lansing should be an intriguing destination for wide receiver prospects, considering Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins' resume as both an NFL wideout and developer who has sent several players to the league, including names like Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor.
Michigan State's recruiting efforts have put them in a great position with the class of 2026. And it still has one weekend of official visits to go.
Don't miss any of our coverage of Michigan State recruiting when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and make sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.