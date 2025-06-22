BREAKING: Michigan State Flips Four-Star WR

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Tyren Wortham has Flipped his Commitment from UCF to Michigan State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 185 WR from Sarasota, FL had been Committed to the Knights since April



“I’m ready right now. Go Sparty!”https://t.co/ZsilseuFiW pic.twitter.com/cKkewaT6Hc