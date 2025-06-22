BREAKING: Michigan State Flips Four-Star WR
Michigan State is on fire in the recruiting trail.
The Spartans just landed 2026 four-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham from Sarasota, Florida, a prospect who was originally committed to UCF. His commitment to the Spartans was first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Aside from UCF, he also had official visits with Georgia and Kansas State.
Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Wortham was the 387th-ranked class of 2026 prospect in the nation, 57th-best in the state of Florida and 59th of all wide receivers. He was in East Lansing for his official visit this weekend.
It's a big deal to pull a Florida kid from a Florida school and bring him up north. It only is a testament to how well Michigan State's staff has done convincing recruits that East Lansing is the place to be for greatness.
Wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins has been aggressively seeking to add top-tier talent to wear the Green and White.
This is all on the heels of new Athletic Director J Batt emphasizing that, in order for Michigan State to be an elite athletic department, it needs to be an exceptional football program.
Getting Wortham to commit only raises the ceiling in East Lansing.
Michigan State has been on a tear, especially at grabbing pass catchers on the trail. Zachary Washington committed last Tuesday, they received a commitment from four-star tight end Edward Whiting, and have prioritized WR Samson Gash.
Wortham is a multi-sport athlete in high school, competing in track & field as well. During his junior year, he ran an 11.32 100-yard dash, which converts to a 4.7 if he were to run a 40-yard dash.
On the gridiron, his numbers speak for themselves. In 2024, he finished his junior campaign with 1,360 yards on 67 catches — good enough for 20.3 yards per catch, as well as 17 receiving touchdowns.
In 2025, he was named the wide receivers MVP of the Under Armour Next Camp in Orlando.
It's a tremendous win for the Spartans, who keep stacking their cupboard of talented wide receivers, and players like Wortham and Washington will be a legitimate complement to superstar Spartan Nick Marsh.
Based on how active Michigan State has been this time around? It doesn't seem like they're done.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State breaking news and commitments when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.