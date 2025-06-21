Can MSU's Hawkins Land Four-Star WR?
The Michigan State Spartans have had a hot month of June on the recruiting trail.
Jonathan Smith has landed 11 new commitments this month, propelling the Spartans to the 26th-ranked recruiting class in the nation.
Smith and his staff are still working hard to add more players to the 2026 class, as they still have several visitors lined up for the upcoming weekend.
Among those visitors is a surprise addition. Four-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham is in East Lansing.
Wortham, a UCF commit, is the No. 387-ranked player in the nation, the 59th-best wide receiver, and the 57th-best player in the talented state of Florida, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
MSU is looking to add more wide receiver talent to this class after landing three-star Zachary Washington earlier this week. They have also monitored three-star Samson Gash’s decision, as he has been a priority for them.
Wortham has also visited Georgia and Kansas State, so getting him to flip will be an uphill battle.
The Spartans have one of the most underrated wide receivers coaches in college football in Courtney Hawkins, who has developed several receivers into NFL talents.
Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Keon Coleman all enjoyed success as pros last season, and all three credit much of their success to Hawkins.
If he can get his hands on Wortham, he could turn him into one of the Spartans’ top pass-catchers and send him off to the league after a few seasons.
MSU would gladly take all three of Washington, Gash and Wortham, although it remains to be seen if it will secure all three.
Landing Wortham and Gash would bump the Spartans’ recruiting class up to a 202.72 ranking on 247Sports, which would land them in the top 20, surpassing Kansas, which stole four-star running back Kory Amachree out of their backyard.
If Smith and Hawkins can secure the coveted receiver, their recruiting efforts will continue their hot streak and give MSU a strong close to the month of June. The Spartans struggled on the trail this month, so seeing the progress has been encouraging.
Getting a big fish would do wonders for this team’s future. Will Hawkins’ magic work again?
