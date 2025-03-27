Spartans High on In-State 2027 Lineman
Building the in-state pipelines and recruiting homegrown talent was made a priority by the Jonathan Smith regime right away, and we're seeing that commitment continue. One of the in-state prospects that stands out is Hartland's William Tobin.
Tobin is a class of 2027 interior offensive lineman with the ability to play center or scoot over to guard. He's big framed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds. He's big and physical and has been putting in a ton of work, getting out to camps and continuing to sharpen his skill.
Here's what Alex Pallone of Prep Redzone had to say on Tobin's game.
"It’s easy to see why Tobin is so highly ranked in this class. First off, he checks the “size” box. He’s 6’4″, strong, and overall fits the bill for a future Division 1 lineman. Second, he good enough fundamentals in both run and pass blocking to earn those looks. Watch the tape. When run blocking, Tobin is fluid in his down blocks and plays with great balance without sacrificing much power. I watch a lot of great linemen who struggle with body control on their run blocks, so this is good to see. Second, he has a solid pass set and keeps good defenders in front of him. Sometimes there’s a hiccup in his fundamentals, but it’s not severe."
Tobin would fit right in with a Jim Michalczik-led offensive line. He's agile enough to execute all of the different blocks the offensive line is asked to in the current offensive system and can assist in the passing game and protecting the quarterback. Tobin plays in an extremely difficult conference, so he has been sharpening his game against some of the best defenses the state of Michigan has to offer.
Tobin has been on campus a ton lately but has not been officially offered. There's plenty of time for that to change, but the fact that the Michigan State staff has had him around since the very first game of the Jonathan Smith era, it's extremely likely that the Spartans really like what he has to offer, and there seems to be mutual interest.
As Michigan State continues to build out its 2026 class, it will still be very active in the 2027 class and beyond.
