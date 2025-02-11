EXCLUSIVE: Massive MSU Target OL Reveals Importance of Two-Way Play
Grayson McKeogh plays wherever his 6-foot-8, 265-pound frame allows.
The Glenside, Pennsylvania native played the majority of his sophomore season on the defensive line, he told me, and as a freshman, he played on a whole lot of tight end.
He found a home on the offensive line as a junior, however, and he has played it well enough to get an offer from Michigan State. Now, the class of 2026 prospect is one of the top priorities for Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik.
"He [Michalczik] sees a lot of athletic ability in a tackle for someone, and for a team like Michigan State, who he told me they run a lot of wide zone, they're looking for tackles like that who are able to get to the outside and make that key block," McKeogh said. "That's needed, so seeing my film, he sees quickness, athletic ability, and I guess the size to top it all off. He says that's the exact kind of players they are looking for."
McKeogh's experience on the defensive side of the ball is something the Spartans will likely covet, too. It adds another layer to a prospect's football IQ, and running backs coach Keith Bhonapha touched on it last fall when describing the prototypical Spartan recruit of the Jonathan Smith era.
"I talked about you know, guys playing both sides of the ball. I think that gives us a big opportunity to really evaluate their [football intelligence]," he said. "Because if a guy can play both sides of the ball in high school. ... Doing those sort of background checks can see what kind of football mind he has, we're already ahead of the curve. I think at the end of the day, I want those guys that are hungry, that are competitive, and have that urge to continue to take the next step."
McKeogh agrees.
"I would say it definitely helps a lot because a lot of the moves that the D-linemen use, it helps knowing what their next move is gonna be how to counter some of these moves," said McKeogh. "It helps, being a tackle, to know what the [defensive end] is thinking and being able to have experience playing defensive end and being able to have the experience playing defensive end.
"Playing tackle [is the same thing], so if I'm a defensive end and I see the tackle overstep, then me being a tackle, I know the defensive end is going to try to come inside. Stuff like that you pick up from playing defensive end and [offensive] tackle."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
