REPORT: Four-Star F Sets Michigan State Visit
Michigan State basketball is starting to gain some ground with the class of 2026 as it still searches for its first commit.
The Spartans reportedly have a visit lined up with one of the top class of 2026 power forwards next month.
According to League Ready's Sam Kayser, four-star small/power forward Julius Avent is set to visit Michigan State on Aug. 30, the day after Spartan football's home opener against Western Michigan.
Per Kayser, Avent is also scheduled to visit Penn State on Sept. 6 and Xavier on Sept. 12.
The prospect plays for Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey. He is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 class of 2026 recruit in the state, the No. 13 power forward in his class and the No. 80 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
According to Jamie Shaw of On3/Rivals, assistant coaches from Michigan State, Xavier and Virginia Tech, as well as Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades, were watching Avent at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam last week.
Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals reported the week prior that Michigan State coach Tom Izzo had been watching when Avent dropped 20 points at Nike EYBL Session 4 on July 12.
"The 6-foot-7 (forward) has a college-ready frame and really battles in the interior," Tipton wrote. "He can handle the basketball when needed and can also knock down a jump shot."
Michigan State offered Avent last month. He also holds offers from Seton Hall, Washington, Villanova, Mississippi State and George Washington.
With a commitment from Avent, Michigan State would be stacked at the forward positions in 2026. With Kaleb Glenn expected to be back from injury and Cam Ward and Jordan Scott each having a season under their belt, this group could be dominant. Not to mention, there's the chance of Coen Carr returning, though it would be surprising if he doesn't establish himself as a draft prospect this coming season and decide to move on to the next level a year early.
Slowly but surely, the Spartans are moving in the right direction on the recruiting trail.
