MSU Offers Four-Star Wing from California
Michigan State basketball remains active on the recruiting trail as it looks to build its 2026 recruiting class.
The small forward position is one the Spartans have been targeting heavily, and they recently extended an offer to one of the best out West.
Class of 2026 four-star small forward Maximo Adams announced on social media on Wednesday that he's been offered by Michigan State. He plays for the California high school powerhouse Sierra Canyon.
Adams also holds offers from Kentucky, Illinois, Houston, Alabama, BYU, Arizona State, Kansas, Missouri, USC, Seton Hall, Texas, Washington and Oregon, among others.
The prospect is the younger brother of Marcus Adams Jr., who was a second-team All-Big West honoree at Cal State Northridge last season before transferring to Arizona State. He spent his freshman season with BYU but appeared in just one game.
Maximo Adams is ranked the No. 8 prospect in California, the No. 36 small forward in his class and the No. 85 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The prospect shined in the Nike EYBL this year, having averaged 18.8 points per game, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for Vegas Elite. He recorded three double-doubles. He ranked third in rebounding.
Michigan State has also offered five-star wing Anthony Thompson, one of the top small forwards in the class, five-star small forward Cameron Holmes and four-star small forward Bryson Howard.
The Spartans have not yet landed a commit from the class, but more prospects are going to start narrowing down their decisions and making visits, which will give a clearer idea of where the Spartans stand with a lot of their targets.
Tom Izzo, of course, has an eye for talent, so it's important to trust his process. Incoming freshmen forward Cam Ward and Jordan Scott are two of the more underrated prospects from the class of 2025, and we saw what former four-star Jase Richardson would become. His classmate, Kur Teng, has an opportunity to have a big year as a significant contributor next season as well.
There's a lot of competition for Maximo Adams, but Michigan State can never be counted out on the recruiting trail.
