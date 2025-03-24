What Recent MSU Quarterback Commit is Doing to Boost Recruiting
When Michigan State received the commitment of Kayd Coffman, a 2026 gunslinger out of East Kentwood High School, they thought they knew the player they were getting. Heads up player that makes good decisions, has a live arm and the ability to manipulate the pocket.
What they may not have known was just how much Coffman would want to contribute off the field. Coffman has been doing all he can to help recruit other players to Michigan State and get more talent to East Lansing.
One of the biggest fish in the pond is legacy offensive lineman Gregory Patrick, four-star prospect out of Portage Northern High School who is considered the No. 2 prospect in the state of Michigan for the 2026 class. Patrick's father played for Michigan State under Nick Saban.
Coffman has been around Patrick a ton and has been attempting to sell Michigan State to him at every turn. Patrick told SpartanMag's Jason Killop about his relationship with Coffman.
"We talked a little bit at a game in the fall,” Patrick said. "I like Kayd a lot. He is a really nice guy and he works extremely hard. He is the type of kid who goes and uplifts a programs culture right away."
Coffman is definitely doing his best to uplift the program before he even officially begins at Michigan State.
Patrick also said of Coffman, "I really enjoyed getting to hang out with him. He talked a little bit about why he chose Michigan State, and he just really likes the family atmosphere of it and the feeling and culture around the program. It was cool talking about his experience and watching the basketball game.”
We've seen this before in the Spartan program, and it speaks to a culture and family atmosphere. The Michigan State program is one that is very loyal to its people, and once you've been a Spartan, you're truly a "Spartan Dog for Life."
It seems that head coach Jonathan Smith has realized and embraced the uniqueness of Michigan State as a whole and the true family atmosphere that has been built in East Lansing. As they continue to recruit, the Spartans staff has taken this angle with their recruits.
Coffman can be an important piece of this 2026 recruiting class not only for what he contributes on the field but what he is able to do in assisting coach Smith and the rest of the staff in their recruiting efforts.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.