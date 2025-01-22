Spartans Look to the Future, Offer 2028 WR
The Michigan State Spartans have kept their foot on the gas as they continue to extend offers to high school prospects, this time seeking to strength the future program. 2028 wide receiver Jaden Hurndon has received an offer from the Spartans, he announced on social media on Tuesday.
Hurndon is currently a freshman at Longview High School in Longview, Texas, just east of Dallas. He has already shown incredible speed, strength through contact and ability to succeed at the varsity level in his first year. He took a majority of snaps at wide receiver and kick returned this past fall.
It marks the third offer that the freshman has garnered in just his first year of high school ball. The Spartans join the Oregon Ducks and TCU Horned Frogs in the early running for Hurndon. It is safe to say those will not be his only three offers and the competition will grow strong through the years.
As mentioned in Hurndon's social media post, Spartans assistant head coach and Spartans running backs coach Keith Bhonapha made the trip to East Texas to meet with the young recruit. The offer was extended days after the visit and the Spartans have their eyes on a prospect with great projectability.
One current Spartan and fellow Texas native, sophomore running back Makhi Frazier, showed his excitement for Hurndon's offer announcement. Frazier replied to his post saying, "Texas to EL." The pair likely crossed paths through the years and could once again in East Lansing.
The Spartans add Hurndon to a small list of extended offers to wide outs in the 2028 class. Darren Tubbs of St. John Bosco High School (CA) and Harper Woods, Michigan native, Deandre Bidden, are the other two prospects that Michigan State is seeking. Landing at least two of those guys will be crucial.
Building towards the future is a major key for the Spartans as they look to be a conference contender in the next several years. Staying ahead of the curve and extending offers to players down the road such as Hurndon is an essential part to this team being successful in the coming seasons.
