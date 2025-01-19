Who Stands Out Most From MSU's Junior Day Visitor List?
Michigan State is hosting Junior Day today, their first massive recruiting event of 2025.
Many recruits from the 2026 cycle and beyond will be in attendance and it serves as a great chance for the Spartans to market themselves to some talent they have been in touch with or are meeting for the first time. Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff made huge gains with Junior Day '25, and with a whole recruiting cycle under their belt there is a good chance history repeats itself.
Or better.
A complete visitor list was released by SpartanMag's Jason Killop, but who are the biggest names to know?
2026 RB Favour Akih, Hayes (Ohio)
A four-star running back that checks all of the boxes for Michigan State's running backs coach Keith Bhonapha, Akih has a cozy relationship with the green and white as it stands. Iowa State is the perceived favorite, per 247Sports, and Penn State is in hot pursuit as well as Miami. If Ohio State were to offer, they'd likely be near the top of the list for Akih, too.
Junior day is a huge opportunity for the Spartans to make up some ground or at the very least, stand out. Akih is the No. 13 back in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
2026 LB CJ Sanna, Olentangy (Ohio)
Sanna is a fast riser and could very well get a fourth star when it's all said and done. He is a specimen at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds with a 4.6 40-time, and the IQ and intangibles are off the charts.
He has all the makings of a bona fide starting Big Ten linebacker and a major asset for defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who he is fond of. Big opportunity for the Spartans, who are competing with a host of Big Ten schools to get Sanna.
2026 LB Terry Wiggins, Coatesville (Pennsylvania)
Wiggins is a freak athlete who can play off-the-ball linebacker as well as the standup rush end for Michigan State. He has measurables and tools to die for, and the Spartans are expected to make a big push to get him to East Lansing.
This likely won't be his last time on campus this recruiting cycle.
