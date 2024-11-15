Spartans Make Bold Move For Committed Target with NFL Bloodlines
Michigan State has been aggressive on the recruiting trail under head coach Jonathan Smith. They have targeted committed prospects and those who have seemed on the verge of committing to other schools. They have made late gains with priority targets and found success.
Could Gianni Edwards be next?
The 2025 Forney, Texas cornerback is committed to Arizona and has been since June, but that didn't stop the Spartans. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back is the No. 125 corner in the class and in the football mecca of the country, he is No. 218, per 247Sports. Their composite lists him as the No. 95 corner in the country.
Despite his commitment, Edwards has taken visits elsewhere, such as Texas. This leads some to believe that maybe that commitment isn't as hard as it would seem. He fits the profile of what Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin wants in his corners -- long, physical, and hard-nosed.
Edwards also has more to offer -- he comes from NFL lineage. The intangibles that could lend to any prospect are going to be tantalizing for any scout or coach. But when it's a name like Mario Edwards, your attention is grabbed. The two Mario Edwards in Gianni's life have NFL experience.
His father, Mario Sr., was a star defensive back for Florida State under the great Bobby Bowden in the 1990s. He then spent five seasons in the NFL -- four with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gianni's older brother, Mario, played for Florida State and won a national championship as a key piece to one of the nation's best defenses. He was a second-round pick in 2015 by the then-Oakland Raiders. Now he is with the Houston Texans.
Football lineage is something all coaches like to see -- it can inform players' habits and process off the field to succeed on it. The Spartans want true-blue football players under Smith. They want toughness and the ability to prepare and be better.
This late push for Edwards is an exhibit of their core values in a player. It is late in the process, perhaps too late, but this staff has had plenty of experience in late-to-the-game prospects.
