Key Names to Watch For MSU on National Signing Day
On Wednesday, Michigan State and other programs across the country will be able to sign commits that didn't sign during the national signing period.
However, calling Wednesday "National Signing Day" is a bit of a "misnomer," as put by Yahoo Sports' John Leuzzi.
"It represents the first day of college football's regular signing period in which players can sign with their teams," Leuzzi wrote. "That date begins on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and will close on Thursday, April 1. National Signing Day is so named because, prior to the advent of the early signing period, it was the day in which most athletes signed with their respective teams. It now is the second opportunity in the recruiting calendar for recruits to sign: Most recruits for the 2025 recruiting class signed during the early signing period back in December — a common trend in college football in recent years."
That being said, Wednesday could be huge for the Spartans as they might be adding two players that could be key contributors with the right development.
The first is Orchard Lake St. Mary's do-it-all star Bryson Williams, who committed back in July. Williams is listed as a running back by 247Sports and ranked the 77th best one in the 2025 class, but he projects as so much more; speaking with him, the Spartans consider him to be a Deebo Samuel-type player who can line up anywhere.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is about as pure as they come, and he had a dominant senior campaign leading the Eaglets to a Division II state championship. He may have been one of the best overall athletes in the state, and his incredibly high, Ivy League-IQ leaves one to wonder if he should have another star on that profile.
Williams did not sign on early signing, which was admittedly odd. However, there is no reason to panic, yet, as he hasn't decommitted and nothing has developed since. No news is good news?
The other name most will be watching is Quebec edge rusher Emmanuel Nwaiwu, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound three-star out of Vanier College in Montreal. Nwaiwu visited Michigan State the weekend before signing day; it was his second official visit.
It will come down between the Spartans and Boise State.
